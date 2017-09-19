North Island pays the most per person for Regional chair’s salary

The Mount Waddington Regional chair was paid $17,651 in 2016.

Ever wonder how much North Island mayors and council are paid each year?

The debate surrounding how much of the taxpayer money elected officials take home is ongoing.

Each year municipalities are required to release a Statement of Financial Information outlining remuneration and expenses of elected individuals as well as government employees paid over $75,000 a year.

Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood was paid $24,776.04 in 2016, while Port Hardy councillors were paid $10,323.40-$12,338.08 each. Port Hardy’s population in 2016 was 4,132.

The District of Port Hardy also has a total of nine staff members who are paid over $75,000 per year.

Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland was paid $18,585 in 2016, while Port McNeill councillors made $9,720 each.

Port McNeill’s population in 2016 was 2,337.

The Town of Port McNeill has two staff members who are paid over $75,000 per year.

What about the Regional District of Mount Waddington?

The Mount Waddington Regional chair was paid $17,651 in 2016, while Directors pay was $4,778-$11,772 each. The Regional District has five staff members making over $75,000 per year. Mount Waddington had a population of 11,035 in 2016.

When it comes to a straight up pay comparison of Regional District directors across all of Vancouver Island, interestingly enough, Mount Waddington residents are paying the most per person for their chair’s salary, $1.60, which is a wage of $17,651 per year.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll