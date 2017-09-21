North Island Traffic police make two drug seizures in two days

On September 6th, 2017, a member of the RCMP’s North Island Integrated Road Safety Unit (NI IRSU) based out of Courtenay, pulled a vehicle over for speeding on the Island Highway 19N, south of the jurisdiction of Port Hardy, BC.

The driver was subsequently arrested for possession of heroin and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The driver was also suspected of being in possession of stolen cigarettes.

A second traffic stop the following day on September 7th, just south of Port McNeill on the Island Highway 19N, yielded another drug seizure.

The driver of this vehicle was arrested when he was found to be in possession of what appeared to be illegal cigarettes. A subsequent search of this vehicle located 4 pounds of what was believed to be marijuana.

The RCMP is sharing both of these recent successes, to show how we continue to target and intercept traveling criminals in the North Island area, says Corporal Bart Doerr of North Island IRSU. Traffic Services and NI IRSU will continue to be visible in all areas of the North Island and will also be enforcing all Motor Vehicle Act infractions and targeting impaired drivers.

Cpl. Bart J. DOERR – NCO i/c North Island IRSU