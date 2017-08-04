B.C. announces restoration of Human Rights Commission

Premier John Horgan was in Vancouver on Friday to time the announcement with Pride weekend

Premier John Horgan has announced the government’s will be restoring B.C.’s Human Rights Commission.

At an announcement in Vancouver Friday, Horgan said there have been incidents of intolerance, and the commission can do education work to help the B.C. community “stomp it out.”

Restoring the commission was part of the NDP’s platform in the last provincial election. B.C. became the only province in Canada without a human rights commission after it was scrapped by Premier Gordon Campbell’s Liberal government in 2002.

The government retained the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, an an independent, quasi-judicial body that “is responsible for accepting, screening, mediating, and adjudicating human rights complaints,” according to its website.

However, the tribunal is limited in its mandate and can not investigate alleged human rights violations. Critics point to this, as well its lack of education, advocacy and preventative work, as reasons to bring back the B.C. Human Rights Commission.

Horgan made the announcement flanked by Attorney General David Eby, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism Ravi Kahlon and Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert.

Kahlon and Eby will be working together to liaise with the community and establish a timeline for the restoration of the commission.

