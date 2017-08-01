Plane crash near Tofino

A light aircraft with two people on board crashed near Tofino Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at 1:28 p.m. and paramedics were transported by boat to the crash site, near Ahous Bay, arriving on scene around 1:55 p.m., according to JRCC Martime Search and Rescue coordinator Dylan Carter.

“Paramedics boarded a water taxi and arrived on scene first and treated both patients for injuries and stabilized the patients who are now onboard 442 squadron cormorant helicopter currently in the air bound for hospital in Victoria,” Carter said.

Information regarding the types of injuries were not immediately available.

