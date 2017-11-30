Police searching for Hornby Island resident possibly on the Lower Mainland

  • Nov. 30, 2017 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Solaris Dey of Hornby Island is missing.

Hornby Island resident Solaris Dey has been missing for more than a week, says Comox Valley RCMP, who were notified of his disappearance on Wednesday.

Police say the 22-year-old has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 21 in the Union Bay Area.

The investigation has police believing that Dey may have left the Island and may now be somewhere on the Lower Mainland.

Dey is caucasian, stands about 5’6” and weighs about 119 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are very concerned for his health and well-being. Friends and family report that it is out of character for Dey to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Solaris is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

