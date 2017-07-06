Port Alice RCMP’s quarterly report

Port Alice RCMP opened a total of 80 files from January 1 to April 30.

Port Alice RCMP opened a total of 80 files from January 1 to April 30. Here are the numbers from the quarterly report:

Assaults Common/Trespassing – 1;

Sexual Assaults – 0;

Intoxicated in Public – 0;

Breach of Peace – 0;

Cause Disturbance – 0;

Mischief under $5,000 – 3;

Bail Violations – 1;

Bylaw Noise – 0;

False/Abandoned 911 – 2;

Break and Enter business – 0;

Break and Enter Residence – 1;

Theft from Motor Vehicle under $5,000 – 0;

Theft from Motor Vehicle over $5,000 – 0;

Theft Shoplifting under $5,000 – 0;

Missing Persons – 1;

Missing Person High Risk – 0;

Unspecified Assistance – 2;

False Alarms – 3;

Mental Health Act – 1;

Cocaine Trafficking – 0;

Marijuana Trafficking – 0;

Road Checks – 2;

Violation Tickets Moving – 5;

Violation Tickets Non-Moving – 0;

Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;

Impaired Driving – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 0;

Motor Vehicle Incident over $1,000 – 3;

Street Checks – 5;

Police Information Checks – 12; and

Report to Crown Council – 2.

– Gazette staff