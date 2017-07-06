Port Alice RCMP’s quarterly report

Port Alice RCMP opened a total of 80 files from January 1 to April 30. Here are the numbers from the quarterly report:
Assaults Common/Trespassing – 1;
Sexual Assaults – 0;
Intoxicated in Public – 0;
Breach of Peace – 0;
Cause Disturbance – 0;
Mischief under $5,000 – 3;
Bail Violations – 1;
Bylaw Noise – 0;
False/Abandoned 911 – 2;
Break and Enter business – 0;
Break and Enter Residence – 1;
Theft from Motor Vehicle under $5,000 – 0;
Theft from Motor Vehicle over $5,000 – 0;
Theft Shoplifting under $5,000 – 0;
Missing Persons – 1;
Missing Person High Risk – 0;
Unspecified Assistance – 2;
False Alarms – 3;
Mental Health Act – 1;
Cocaine Trafficking – 0;
Marijuana Trafficking – 0;
Road Checks – 2;
Violation Tickets Moving – 5;
Violation Tickets Non-Moving – 0;
Traffic Notice Written Warnings – 0;
Impaired Driving – 0;
Motor Vehicle Incident Fatal – 0;
Motor Vehicle Incident Injury – 0;
Motor Vehicle Incident over $1,000 – 3;
Street Checks – 5;
Police Information Checks – 12; and
Report to Crown Council – 2.
– Gazette staff