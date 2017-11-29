BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO Port Alice will hold a byelection on Feb. 24

Port Alice to have byelection

A voting day will take place on Feb. 24

The Village of Port Alice will be holding a byelection due to the resignation of Coun. Christine Martin.

At the Nov.21 Port Alice council meeting, Finance Officer Bonnie Danyk brought forth a resolution to set the dates for the upcoming byelection.

“A February 10, 2018 election date is problematic because the nomination period would be during the Christmas holidays,” said Danyk, adding council also needed to give reading and adoption of election bylaw number 644, before the election could be held.

RELATED: Council candidate: Christine Martin, Village of Port Alice

Her recommendation was that voting day take place later in Feb. to accommodate the bylaw procedures.

“So your recommendation now is that council choose Feb.24 2018 as voting day and further that Chief Election Officer and Deputy Chief Election officer be appointed at a special council meeting to be held on Dec. 6,” asked Mayor Jan Allen.

Dank confirmed and council approved the recommendation.

Counc. Martin moved to Port Alice in 1980 and was elected as a councilor in fall of 2014, during the Village’s last general election.

Previous story
Ottawa adds ‘kick in guts’ to wildfire disaster for B.C. couple
Next story
ATV riders want to promote North Island tourism

Just Posted

Port Alice to have byelection

A voting day will take place on Feb. 24

ATV riders want to promote North Island tourism

Campbell River club presents its North Island inter-community tourism concept

Helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle were returned

RCMP report theft from vehicles continues to be a problem in Port Hardy

B.C. residents rally for medication

Cystic fibrosis patients from Vernon, Vancouver, Victoria among those rallying at Legislature Wednesday

Parade of trees launches in Port McNeill

Christmas contest will raise money for Kids in Motion

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

American Airlines glitch gives pilots holiday at Christmas

A computer glitch with the world’s largest airline means American is scrambling to schedule pilots into planes

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Conservatives call for embattled Finance Minister Bill Morneau to resign

Morneau has faced intense pressure for not fully disclosing his personal financial arrangements

Producer for Vancouver-shot TV shows fired amid sexual harassment allegations

Andrew Kreisberg worked on Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow

B.C. Red Cross offers more wildfire assistance to business

Local MLAs say the program is too slow, not suitable for remote people

Crown calls ex-RCMP Tim Shields’ account of sexual encounter ‘rehearsed and self-serving’

Former Mountie’s recollection of events is too detailed, prosecutor alleges

B.C. to implement longer prohibitions for dangerous drivers

Drivers caught street racing or stunt driving will soon see driving prohibitions extended up to 36 months

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read