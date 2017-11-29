Port Alice to have byelection

The Village of Port Alice will be holding a byelection due to the resignation of Coun. Christine Martin.

At the Nov.21 Port Alice council meeting, Finance Officer Bonnie Danyk brought forth a resolution to set the dates for the upcoming byelection.

“A February 10, 2018 election date is problematic because the nomination period would be during the Christmas holidays,” said Danyk, adding council also needed to give reading and adoption of election bylaw number 644, before the election could be held.

Her recommendation was that voting day take place later in Feb. to accommodate the bylaw procedures.

“So your recommendation now is that council choose Feb.24 2018 as voting day and further that Chief Election Officer and Deputy Chief Election officer be appointed at a special council meeting to be held on Dec. 6,” asked Mayor Jan Allen.

Dank confirmed and council approved the recommendation.

Counc. Martin moved to Port Alice in 1980 and was elected as a councilor in fall of 2014, during the Village’s last general election.