Port Alice to undergo blackout

The power outage is scheduled to last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Village of Port Alice will experience an eight hour black out.

BC Hydro will switch off power to the entire village to conduct system maintenance on July 8. The power outage is scheduled to last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In a statement released to the village, BC Hydro says they will restore power as soon as they can.

BC Hydro also advised residents to turn off all lights, electrical heaters, major appliances and unplug all electronics.

“We received the notice and made it available around town,” said Port Alice Chief Administrative Officer Paul Carver. “We have to make arrangements on our end.”

Carver said some of the village’s water and sewer facilities will still require power during the outage, so the village has arranged for back up generators to operate. “During either planned outages or unexpected power outages, the municipality does not stop — we go on and we always have plans in place where we can still operate,” added Carver.

BC Hydro said planned power outages occur because some work can only be done when power lines are de-energized and the work may prevent unplanned emergency outages in the future.