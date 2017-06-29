Port Hardy Fire Chief Retires

Schell Nickerson has served his last day as Fire Chief in Port Hardy.

After dedicating 26 years to Port Hardy Fire Rescue, with the last six years as chief officer, Nickerson has retired.

“We wish to thank Chief Nickerson for his more than quarter century of service to the community of Port Hardy. Chief Nickerson’s dedication and contribution to the fire service cannot be described fully in words,” said Port Hardy Fire Rescue in a statement on its Facebook page.

The statement continued with “many complicated, challenging, and lengthy calls were overseen by Chief Nickerson, and his behind-the-scenes contribution, steady guiding hand, and legacy stretches far and wide in the department.”

Port Hardy Fire Rescue also acknowledged Nickerson’s involvement in overseeing the purchase, design, and delivery of the new ladder truck, which has the ability to reach the tallest buildings in the North Island.

Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood thanked Nickerson for his years of service. “The dedication of a volunteer firefighter means putting the lives of others and the community before your own personal needs, and we thank Schell for his years of dedication and support of the community,” said Bood in a June 27 press release, adding “On behalf of the citizens, staff, Fire Department, Council and myself we truly appreciate the duty and commitment you have made to Port Hardy and wish you well on the next chapter of your life.”

The District has asked Deputy Chief Brent Borg to take on the role as Fire Chief. “We worked closely together, and we made a pretty good team,” said Borg of his relationship with Nickerson, in an exclusive interview with the Gazette. “He put in many hours of dedication and service to the fire department.”

Borg said Nickerson will be there to support him as he makes the transition into the new role, adding “It’s big boots to fill, but I’m up for the task.”