Port Hardy residents upset over no Telus Fibre Optic installation

Port Hardy council is currently in talks with Telus to get Port Hardy residents full fibre optic service.

Port Hardy’s Utah Subdivision (Lower Carnarvon, Glacier Crescent, Eagle Crescent, Duval Avenue and Park Drive) is the only area of town not to have Telus Fibre Optic installed, causing residents who live in the neighbourhoods to demand answers.

With the District’s Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCarrick away on vacation and unable to speak on the matter, Mayor Hank Bood agreed to answer questions from the Gazette regarding the status of the project.

Bood stated the district is currently in negotiations with Telus to have the service provided to the subdivision, and they are “in the process of making sure the residents get the full service.”

He confirmed the Utah subdivision “is more of a challenge than the rest of the town was, and we’re presently in talks with Telus about putting it in.”

Bood said the issue with installing Fibre Optic to the area is due to the fact that “there’s a lot of other services in the area — we have to find a way not to disrupt those, which is what caused the problem. It’s definitely an issue, because we’re not totally clear about which way it’s going to go.”

He added he is “not sure what the outcome will be,” but stated the district “has asked Telus to do a number of things that would not disrupt the other services.”

The district’s Director of Operational Services, Abbas Farahbakhsh, explained the other services causing the problems are hydro, Telus’ existing lines, water, and sewer.

He said while there are definite conflicts with these services, “we are currently working with Telus to come up with a solution to find the best way to work around these existing infrastructures.”