Port McNeill wildfire now ‘under control’

The wildfire burning south of Port McNeill has been marked as ‘under control’ by Coastal Fire Centre.

They are now reporting the fire is 8.5 hectares in size.

As of July 7, the wildfire decreased from 15 hectares to 10.

The fire, which is believed to be human caused, started the night of July 5 north of Nimpkish Lake Provincial Park and is located about 12 kilometres south of Port McNeill.

Coastal Fire previously suspected the fire had grown to 20 hectares in size, but this turned out not to be the case.

“Yesterday there was a fair amount of smoke – so it’s hard to see what’s fire and what’s not fire,” said Coastal Fire Information Officer Donna McPherson.

“They’ve had a good look at it, and it’s looking like it’s at the 10 hectare mark now.”

McPherson said the fire is located in an area with a lot of slash, or forestry byproduct, which is why the fire was initially burning quickly.

“Once it moves from the slash and into the healthy forest it’s not aggressive at all,” said MacPherson.

BC Wildfire Service had deployed 35 firefighters and three fire officers as well as three helicopters to battle the fire. Check out www.northislandgazette.com for more updates.