Puppy abandoned in a cardboard box outside Nanaimo mall

Nanaimo B.C. SPCA is investigating after a puppy was found abandoned outside a mall on Wednesday.

The puppy, nicknamed Hugo, is doing well, but did suffer from some issues, according to Leon Davis, Nanaimo B.C. SPCA branch manager.

“He’s got a little bit of scalding on his paws from standing in the urine, but that will heal up,” said Davis. “His stomach was bloated about three times the size it should’ve been. We think that was from dog food in the box, so we think that maybe he was just gorging himself on it. So his stomach’s already going down now that he’s had some water.”

Davis said the matter is currently under investigation for abandoning an animal. The dog was found near the Sport Chek at Woodgrove Centre.

“There doesn’t seem to be any cameras that cover that area, so we don’t have a heck of a lot to go on,” said Davis. “So right now we’re just hoping that someone in the public might recognize the puppy. There’s probably more puppies in that litter, so we’re just hoping that somebody might know something.”

Hugo is currently in a foster home in Nanaimo and once he gets the “all clear” from a vet, will be up for adoption, which Davis estimates will be in about a week.

“There’s no reason at all for people to abandon an animal like this,” said Davis. “It’s a pretty serious crime. There are places, the SPCA specifically one of them. Sometimes maybe people feel embarrassed to give up an animal, but bringing them to us is the right thing to do and we don’t pass judgment on people for doing that.

“Sometimes life is difficult and these things happen, but to leave it outside somewhere where it could perish is certainly not appropriate.”



reporter@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter