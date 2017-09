An RCMP forensics team was on scene Tuesday at an apartment building on Nicol Street

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a death at an apartment building in south Nanaimo.

Cpl. Jon Stuart, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, confirmed a death is being investigated at Harbour View Manor at 275 Nicol St.

More information will be available later this morning.