Daniel Borthwick, from Cowichan Bay, is missing. (Submitted)

RCMP searching for missing Cowichan Bay boater, Daniel Borthwick

His Zodiac has been found but he has not, so far.

RCMP from Duncan, North Cowichan, and Sidney are looking for Daniel Borthwick, 42, a missing boater from Cowichan Bay.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP received a report of an eight-foot zodiac boat washed up in Deep Cove Bay.

Further investigation revealed that the boat belongs to Borthwick, who lives on a boat moored in Cowichan Bay.

Attempts to locate Borthwick have not been successful and it is feared that he may have fallen off his zodiac, police say.

An air and water search was initiated using the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), 442 Air squadron, the Canadian Coast Guard and RCMP West Coast Marine who conducted a thorough search from Cowichan Bay to Deep Cove without locating Borthwick.

He was last seen on Nov. 21 in Cowichan Bay taking pictures of seals.

Borthwick is described as 42 years old, Caucasian, approximately 5 foot 8, with a heavy build, brown curly balding hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Borthwick is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Previous story
Charge laid against B.C. man in alleged cat torture
Next story
Mounties dismantle counterfeiters ring with raid in Maple Bay Thursday

Just Posted

Western Forest Products under fire for train closure

WFP delegates addressed the train closure to the RDMW

$353,925 budgeted for new skatepark in Port Hardy, pending successful grant funding, says Chief Administrative Officer

The plans for the skatepark came up at a recent Parks and Recreation Committee meeting.

Hikers attempt to rescue distressed eagle

The eagle was sent to MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre

Seniors Tour Remembrance Day exhibit

The Hardy Bay Seniors Society received a special tour of the museum

Forensic Nurse Examiners in Port Hardy offer specialized support after sexual assault or relationship violence

Hospital staff who are part of the FNE program are nurses first and foremost.

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Nanaimo judge won’t let arsonist have a cigarette lighter

Martin Arthur Taylor previously pleaded guilty to February 2016 arson incident in Nanaimo

RCMP investigate retaliation against accused B.C. animal abusers

Potential charges pending

Indigenous First Nations Protests Against Fish Farms Might Not Be Unanimous

This is just to say that we can’t simply assume all First Nations are against it.

BC Ferries vehicle traffic last summer was best ever

CEO says positive results reduce future pressure on fares

Dead rats on doorstep greets Summerland mayor

Two rodents have been delivered to Peter Waterman’s doorstep

False killer whale ‘Chester’ dies at Vancouver Aquarium

He was found stranded near Tofino in July 2014 and only had a 10 per cent chance of making it at the time

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

“We want to help and we can’t do it without your support.”

Most Read