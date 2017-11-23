RCMP searching for missing Cowichan Bay boater, Daniel Borthwick

His Zodiac has been found but he has not, so far.

RCMP from Duncan, North Cowichan, and Sidney are looking for Daniel Borthwick, 42, a missing boater from Cowichan Bay.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP received a report of an eight-foot zodiac boat washed up in Deep Cove Bay.

Further investigation revealed that the boat belongs to Borthwick, who lives on a boat moored in Cowichan Bay.

Attempts to locate Borthwick have not been successful and it is feared that he may have fallen off his zodiac, police say.

An air and water search was initiated using the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), 442 Air squadron, the Canadian Coast Guard and RCMP West Coast Marine who conducted a thorough search from Cowichan Bay to Deep Cove without locating Borthwick.

He was last seen on Nov. 21 in Cowichan Bay taking pictures of seals.

Borthwick is described as 42 years old, Caucasian, approximately 5 foot 8, with a heavy build, brown curly balding hair and a full beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Borthwick is asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.