Record heat breaks records across Vancouver Island

A number of communities broke records on Wednesday as this summer continues to heat up.

This photo was taken by a Victoria News viewer Wednesday night from Victoria’s Inner Harbour. (Instagram/harshakalra06)

Despite the smoky haze that has enveloped much of Vancouver Island this week, a number of temperature records for Aug. 2 were broken yesterday.

The hottest spot on Wednesday was Port Alberni. It reached a high of 36.8 degrees, breaking the previous record of 35 degrees set in 2009.

Wanna be Namaste on the top of #Alberni A post shared by Amélie Soulard 🌅 (@ameliesoulard) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

Other areas also reaching new highs for Aug. 2 were the Malahat area – 32.5, Port Hardy – 23.1, and Tofino – 31.5. Both temperature records set in the Malahat and Tofino broke previous records from 1993, while it hasn’t been that hot in Port Hardy on this date since 1961.

Sunset strokes for sunset folks. A post shared by Keenan Bush (@tofinosurfphotography) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

A special weather statement remains in effect today for Greater Victoria, Inland Vancouver Island and East Vancouver Island stretching from Duncan to Campbell River.

Daytime highs are expected to soar into the mid-30’s through Friday for inland communities, while temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the water, according to Environment Canada.

@ragnarhaagen

ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.