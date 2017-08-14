Rolling Stone profiles Victoria music scene

Music magazine sends correspondent to Capital Region as part of their new video series, “The Scene.”

One of the most iconic music publications in the world recently featured Victoria during an in-depth video piece looking at the city’s vibrant music scene and its summer festivals.

Rolling Stone sent one of its correspondents to cover the Phillips Backyard Weekender in the provincial capital last month as the first part in its new video series, “The Scene.”

Anyone familiar with Victoria will see many popular locations featured in the video including Ditch Records, the Drake Eatery, Wildfire Bakery and Phillips Brewery.

During the six-minute documentary film they also talk about Rifflandia, the multi-venue music festival that takes over many parts of downtown Victoria in September.

The whole concept came together through help from Tourism Victoria, and tourism marketing agencies at the provincial and federal government levels.

Explore the music scene in Victoria, British Columbia and the places that help it thrive https://t.co/RUH347KMri @ExploreCanada — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 11, 2017

