Missing Spruce Grove pilot Dominic Neron. Photo credit: Contributed Missing Spruce Grove pilot Dominic Neron. Photo credit: Contributed

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

Search efforts to find a missing plane continues today near Revelstoke.

The plane went missing Saturday after departing from the Penticton Airport, with a planned route to Edmonton.

About 10:40 p.m. the plane was reported missing and Search and rescue teams began looking for the white aircraft with burgundy stripes that night.

Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre is heading up the search and spokesperson Katelyn Moores says the area crews will focus on is 10 nautical miles north of Revelstoke.

“We narrowed the search yesterday after a ping from a cell phone tower and radar,” she explains.

Two helicopters, a Buffalo aircraft, and two Parks Canada ground crews will be combing the area for the missing plane.

The pilot of the single-engine Mooney airplane is being identified as Dominic Neron, 28, and his passenger is Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton.

Moores says the area crews are searching is in mountain terrain and is densely forested. A snowfall warning is being issued for the B.C. Interior where up to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall on the Trans-Canada Highway by late afternoon.

While the weather may create difficulties for crews, Moores did not believe it would stop the search.

