Single motor vehicle incident on Holberg road

A passenger truck narrowly missed colliding with a logging truck while performing a pass on the Holberg road.

Around 4:40 p.m. on July 6, Port Hardy RCMP received a call that “originally came in as an motor vehicle incident between a passenger truck and a logging truck, but that was not the case,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen.

Olsen explained the passenger truck had attempted to pass the logging truck while driving on the Holberg road, but ended up going into the ditch after getting caught up in the Logging Truck’s dust trail and not noticing the roadway had narrowed in front of them.

“No injuries were reported,” confirmed Olsen, who added the passenger truck did sustain significant damage.

An investigation is underway to determine if the driver of the passenger truck will be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.