Small earthquake strikes Vancouver Island

A small earthquake was recorded near Victoria on Monday.
The magnitude 2.4 quake was recorded just after 7 p.m. between Langford and Sooke, at a depth of 24.2 km, according to the U.S. Geological Service.
Many people took to social media to say they felt the shock, while others in the area did not feel a thing.
M2 earthquake ~25 km NW of Victoria at 7:02 p.m this evening.
Mild shaking felt from Victoria, Sooke, Langford, to Shawinigan Lake.
Details:https://t.co/Adm6vGMJC0 pic.twitter.com/PGty3925u9
— John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) November 28, 2017
House shook for a few seconds. BearMountain #shaking #quakes #yyj
— Dr. Hossenfeffer (@jtop_77) November 28, 2017