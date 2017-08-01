Smoke from wildfires filtering to Vancouver Island

The haze in the sky is from the more than 100 wildfires burning throughout the province.

If you’re looking up at the sky and wondering where the sun went, you’re not alone.

Heavy haze is filtering over the Salish Sea from the more than 100 wildfires still burning in the Interior of B.C.

While this haze is not yet a health risk for much of the population, the Ministry of Environment has issued a Smoky Skies Bulletin for East Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.

As these wildfires continue to burn, officials say there is a good chance that air quality reports could worsen overnight from low health risk to moderate. The current weather pattern off the BC coast is causing outflow winds to carry smoke from wildfires towards Vancouver Island and these hazy conditions will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

Coupled with temperatures expected to reach into the mid to high 30’s this week means humidity levels could make outdoor activities uncomfortable for some.

Exposure to increased smoke is of particular concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as heart or lung disease. Those at risk should avoid strenuous activities and prolonged exposure to smoke.

This ongoing weather pattern is also expected to rapidly dry out coastal forests, making them susceptible to wildfires. The public is asked to use caution if out in the wilderness or camping this B.C. Day long weekend.

To report a wildfire, columns of smoke or an open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

