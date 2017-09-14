Sointula woman missing

Twyla Roscovich has been missing since Sept. 7

Twyla Roscovich, a resident of Sointula, has been missing since Sept 7.

Roscovich is a 38-year-old independent filmmaker and environmental activist.

She left Sointula on Sept. 6 traveling alone towards Campbell River.

Her friends and family became worried after not hearing from her for over a week. They have since been posting updates on her Facebook page.

Her last known whereabouts were at a bank in Campbell River on Sept. 7 and her car, a dark green 1997 Volvo 850 station wagon, was found on Sept. 14 near the Quadra Island Ferry Terminal.

She is believed to be in either Campbell River, Quadra Island or Cortes Island.

RCMP and BC Ferries staff are assisting in the search.