Strong winds expected overnight for east Vancouver Island

The winds will get up to 70 km/h before dying down overnight or Tuesday morning.

Another Pacific storm is expected to crash down on northeastern Vancouver Island tonight bringing with it strong wind and a chance of rain.

The winds will come from the northwest and may cause damage, according to Environment Canada.

“Exposed coastal sections of the Sunshine Coast north of Earl’s Cove and East Vancouver Island north of Fanny Bay will get buffeted with southeast winds of 70 km/h beginning this evening,” stated a release from the federal department.

These strong winds could damage buildings, toss around loose objects, or cause tree branches to break. The winds are expected to end sometime overnight or early Tuesday morning.