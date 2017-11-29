Police in Nanaimo hope the public can help them figure out the identity of a man who allegedly tried to rob a Tim Hortons through its drive-thru window early Wednesday. Photo submitted

Suspect in Nanaimo allegedly robbed bank, tried to rob Tim Hortons

Scotiabank branch near Costco was robbed Wednesday, Nov. 29

Nanaimo RCMP and the Police Dog Services unit are searching for man who allegedly robbed a bank in the city’s north end.

According to the Nanaimo RCMP, a man walked into the Scotiabank branch located at 6750 North Island Highway, near Costco, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and produced a note demanding cash. No weapon was seen during the incident.

An disclosed amount of cash was turned over to the man, who then left the bank, walked through the parking lot and hasn’t been seen since. RCMP officers along with are searching for a suspect described as 5-foot-8, Caucasian with a darker skin tone. He’s believed to be between the ages of 20-25 and was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a grey tuque and a black hoodie with ‘Carhartt’ written on the left sleeve.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien said police believe the suspect is the same one who was alleged to have attempted to rob a north-end Tim Hortons drive-thru, located at 6892 North Island Highway, in the early-morning hours Wednesday.

“We’re looking at that,” he said. “We believe it to be the same person. He’s wearing the same clothes.”

O’Brien said although no weapon was seen in the Scotiabank incident, it can still be considered an armed robbery.

“He went in and demanded cash and the clerks would obviously think it is a robbery. It’s not a theft,” he said.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person should call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477.


nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com
