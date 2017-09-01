This Week’s Hot Spots!

Check out what’s going on around the North Island.

Check out this week’s North Island Gazette’s Hot Spots to find out what is going on around the North Island.

Port Hardy

Ongoing:

Toastmasters at the North Island College every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Meat draws every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Royal Canadian Legion. Contact Don at 250-949-5103 for more information.

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Citizen’s Centre from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670 for more information.

September 12

An award winning documentary called Angry Inuk, about seal hunting in Inuit communities, will be shown at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Passes available at Cafe Guido & Co.

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Port Hardy Museum open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily; Ned Frigon, Fur Trade exhibit open until Sept. 30.

September 8

Community Futures BBQ for the North Island Gazette Hamper Fund at the Community Futures building.

North Island Farmers and Artisans Market at the Port McNeill Harbour Office Waterfront. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Please contact Neva Perrott at 250-902-8295 or pmfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information. Come check out the locally made or grown goodies offered by your favourite vendors!

September 9-10

The Mount Waddington Regional Fall Fair will be at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill Sept. 9-10 this year. Like any traditional Fall Fair, there are agricultural, food and craft exhibits that wow and inspire. This year’s theme is “The Great Bear Rainforest”.

September 13

An award winning documentary called Angry Inuk, about seal hunting in Inuit communities, will be shown at the Gate House Theatre. Passes available at Flora Borealis.

September 17

North Island Community Choir first rehearsal at the A-Frame Bookstore from 6:30 – 8:00 pm. For more information contact Marcia O’Neil 250-230-4398 or mbaoneill@gmail.com.

Port Alice

Ongoing:

Community Market every Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Preschool Storytime at the Port McNeill Library. 2 – 2:30 pm, the Second Thursday of every month.

September 30

Diamond Forever a Neil Diamond tribute at the Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion. Tickets are $25 dollars and doors open at 6:00 pm and the show starts at 7:30 pm.

Vancouver Island Regional Library September Events: