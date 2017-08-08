Three tied up at gunpoint while three-year-old slept in B.C. home invasion

Abbotsford police looking for suspects who stole valuables and vehicles

Police in Abbotsford are investigating a home invasion robbery in which three adults being held at gunpint and tied up, while a three-year-old child slept nearby.

The incident occurred several hours before police received a 9:50 a.m. call Monday to the 30400-block of Sandpiper Drive, according to a news release.

Two men, both 35, and one woman, 31, were awoken by the home invaders and tied up, while the child slept through the incident in a bedroom. The suspects “rummaged through the home, filling a bag as they went,” according to police.

The victims suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the suspects had their faces covered and one had a shotgun.

They stole a white Cadillac CTS and a grey Porsche Cayenne from the property, in addition to the cash and valuables taken from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s major crime unit at (604) 859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.