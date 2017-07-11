Three North Island teams compete in Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

“We need to be so proud of all of our paddlers - shows how strong we make them here!”

FACEBOOK/HANNA PETERSEN The Dragon Slayers hold up their medals for 1st place in the Gold A division.

Three teams of North Island women paddled against 47 other women’s teams at the annual Nanaimo Save-on-Foods Dragonboat Festival this weekend.

“So proud of all our North Island Dragonboat teams,” said Kendra Parnham-Hall, in a message to the TriPort Dragonboat Society. “We need to be so proud of all of our paddlers – shows how strong we make them here!”

The races took place from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 at Maffeo Sutton Park in Nanaimo.

The North Island was represented by The Pussycats who placed 2nd in Platinum B, The Warriors who placed 2nd in the Diamond B, and The Dragon Slayers who placed 1st in the Gold A.

There were more than 70 teams in total including Mixed Boats.

The Nanaimo Dragon Boat Festival Society donates the proceeds to charity and since 2003, the society has donated over $600,000 to assist in improving the diagnostic and treatment process of breast cancer patients.

Winners from the weekend included:

Mixed – platinum A, Latitude 48, 1:57.8; platinum B, Rebel Alliance, 2:07.1; diamond A, Prevailing Wins, 2:13.9; diamond B, Red Solo Cups, 2:11.3; jade A, Paddlers of the Fifth Moon, 2:19.4; jade B, Spirit Point, 2:32.1; gold A, Angels and Demons, 2:34.6.

Women’s – platinum A, Gorging Dragons 50-plus, 2:09.7; platinum B, Gorging Dragons 60-plus, 2:19.9; diamond A, Team Chawanda, 2:26.4; diamond B, River Spirit, 2:29.7; jade A, Cultus Lake Dragon Flyers, 2:32.0; jade B, Let Her Run, 2:35.0; gold A, Port McNeill Dragon Slayers, 2:38.9; gold B, FLCC Dragon Spirit, 2:43.0; silver A, Abreast Deas Divas, 2:36.8; silver B, Sproat Ness Dragons, 2:43.9; bronze A, FGPC Vic Vixens, 2:43.5; bronze B, Nusa’lon Dragons, 2:33.3.

Breast cancer survivors – A, Abreast with FORT-itude, 2:31.5; B, Bust’N Loose, 2:45.1; C, The Unsinkables, 2:47.8.