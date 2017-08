The canoe families came to the end of their paddle today at the Spit in Campbell River.

Some have been travelling for more than three weeks on this journey of connecting to their roots as well as sharing their culture with other First Nations cultures along the West Coast.

More details to come.

@CRmirror_JDoll

jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.