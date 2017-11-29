Trudeau names Sheilah Martin to Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed Sheilah Martin to the Supreme Court of Canada

The Supreme Court of Canada is shown in Ottawa on Thursday Nov. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Martin served on the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016 when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and Nunavut.

The appointment today ensures the nine-member bench remains at full strength after Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin retires Dec. 15.

Last year, the Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process to encourage more openness and diversity, which also requires justices to be functionally bilingual.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould noted this week that the government sought applications from judges in western and northern Canada to fill the opening.

McLachlin is stepping down after 28 years on the court, including almost 18 years as chief.

The Canadian Press

