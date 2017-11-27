The Queen of Oak Bay’s docking at Departure Bay ferry terminal was delayed this morning due to a medical emergency and police investigation. (ADAM KVETON/Black Press)

UPDATE: Ferry sailing cancelled due to death onboard Queen of Oak Bay

Queen of Oak Bay was held in Departure Bay as police investigated

Ferry travel was delayed this morning after a death onboard the Queen of Oak Bay.

Police investigators could be seen aboard the ferry talking with crew and taking photographs, but had little information to share.

“We’re investigating a sudden death onboard a B.C. ferry,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Right now we’re just trying to determine the cause.”

B.C. Ferries released a service notice advising it has cancelled the Queen of Oak Bay’s next round-trip sailing “due to a medical emergency experienced by one of our customers, which required immediate attention.”

The Queen of Oak Bay was held in Departure Bay and an announcement to passengers onboard advised that they would not be allowed to disembark the vessel due to a request from police who were investigating.

“We’ve had a very bad medical emergency,” crew announced to passengers.

As of 9:30 a.m., all passengers were being allowed to begin disembarking.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this delay,” noted the B.C. Ferries advisory.

The 10:30 sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay was cancelled.

-files from Adam Kveton/Black Press


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
