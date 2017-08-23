Update: Kaikash Creek Wildfire still being monitored

The wildfire burning southeast of Telegraph Cove is still being monitored by Coastal Fire.

“We are calling it under control,” said Jessica Poustie, information officer at the Coastal Fire Centre, adding “any of the accessible areas the fires are now out.”

The wildfire, which was burning in a logging cut block in the Kaikash Creek area, was 25 hectares in size when it was first discovered Tuesday, Aug. 9, and then exploded to 80 hectares by the next morning, and was classified as “not under control.”

As of Aug. 14, the fire was 50 percent contained and had a 10 person crew and one officer assigned to it, but no equipment or helicopters.

Now, the fire crews have been demobilized but Coastal Fire is still doing periodic checks.

“Any fire that is burning is in inaccessible areas and it is being monitored,” said Poustie.

BC Wildfire service had used burn off operations to help bring the fire to a controlled perimeter.