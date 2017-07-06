Update on early morning crash that claimed life

The accident occurred May 25 at 5:57 a.m., just outside of Port Hardy.

The single motor vehicle incident that claimed a man’s life on highway 19 could take up to several months of investigation before there are any answers, says North Vancouver Island Traffic Services Unit Commander Sgt. Craig Blanchard.

When asked to comment, Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen said the North Island Integrated Traffic Services (NIITS) out of Campbell River “took over this investigation and we were the assisting agency. We will not get any further information on this as we are not the lead investigating agency.”

Olsen added if there is a toxicology report forthcoming, it will go to NIITS.

The male driver, from Port Hardy, sustained injuries and was transported by Emergency Health Services to the Port Hardy Hospital for treatment, but did not survive.

At the time of the accident, RCMP had stated speed and/or alcohol did not appear to be contributors to the collision.