UPDATED: Peachland wildfire now at 20 hectares (with video)

The Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland and Kelowna, is burning rapidly

Update: 6:19 p.m.

The Peachland fire is growing quickly and is now estimated to be 20 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Steep terrain and strong western winds are giving firefighters trouble containing the blaze, which has doubled in just over an hour.

The fire is near Finlay Creek, about seven kilometres south-west of Peachland.

There are airtankers along with helicopters aiding in the fight with seven initial fire-fighters on the ground and more on the way.

Reporter Kathy Michaels on the scene says the wind is picking up near Peachland as firefighters continue to attack the blaze.

UPDATE: 5:48 p.m.

Kelowna Capital News reporter Kathy Michaels is in Peachland and has filed this video:.

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The Finley Creek wildfire is currently 10 hectares in size and located 7.5 kilometres southwest of Peachland.

Air tankers are on site attacking the blaze and helicopters will continue to drop water after the tankers are finished, according to BC Wildfire Service information officer Rachel Witt.

According to reports, wind activity in the area is increasing the size of the blaze.

Currently, seven wildfire firefighters are on scene with an additional unit crew of approximately 20 firefighters on the way.

No structures are threatened at this time.

Original:

The BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to a fire in Peachland.

Witnesses reported the fire around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Capital News will update the story as more information becomes available.