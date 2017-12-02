Victoria breaks rainfall record for November

Victoria recently set a new record – but it might not be one to throw a parade for.

Rain was the forecast of choice for 28 days of November in the Greater Victoria region, according to Environment Canada.

In fact, records show Victorians were forced to grab their umbrellas and gumboots more days of last month than those living in Vancouver – known more famously this time of year as “Raincouver.”

And while the 194 millimetres of rain fall in the region was nowhere compared to the record 352 millimetres that puddled in 2006, the rest of the province saw one of its wettest November’s in recent history.

In Saanich, 192 millimetres of rain fell last month. Campbell River residents saw 270 millimetres, while Comox received 290 millimetres of rainfall.

So how are resident’s dealing with the rain?

Victoria couple Jens and Francesca Hennings said they weren’t surprised the amount of rain last month was record-breaking.

“Just when you think you can’t take it anymore you have a sunny day, and it’s such a beautiful city that you say, yah okay, I can live with it,” Jens said.

But the couple, who moved to the Island from Montreal 10 years ago, said they will take the rain over the cold and snow any day.

“For a long time, I kept saying we’ve got to go back to Quebec and get the sunshine, [and] I’ll deal with the cold, but not anymore:I’m over it.” Francesca said.

“You don’t have to shovel rain,” Jens laughed. “You don’t need to scrape rain off the windshield.”

Mike Cook, who works downtown, said he was tired of the constant rain.

“Its depressing, and makes your muscles sore, especially this time of year when you want to hibernate,” he said, “But I love the sound of it at night.”

However, Cook said he moved here for the mild weather, preferable to cold, Toronto winters.

“We actually live in paradise,” he said.

