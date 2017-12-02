Victoria breaks rainfall record for November

Residents say mild weather makes toughing out the rain worthwhile

Victoria recently set a new record – but it might not be one to throw a parade for.

Rain was the forecast of choice for 28 days of November in the Greater Victoria region, according to Environment Canada.

In fact, records show Victorians were forced to grab their umbrellas and gumboots more days of last month than those living in Vancouver – known more famously this time of year as “Raincouver.”

And while the 194 millimetres of rain fall in the region was nowhere compared to the record 352 millimetres that puddled in 2006, the rest of the province saw one of its wettest November’s in recent history.

In Saanich, 192 millimetres of rain fell last month. Campbell River residents saw 270 millimetres, while Comox received 290 millimetres of rainfall.

So how are resident’s dealing with the rain?

Victoria couple Jens and Francesca Hennings said they weren’t surprised the amount of rain last month was record-breaking.

“Just when you think you can’t take it anymore you have a sunny day, and it’s such a beautiful city that you say, yah okay, I can live with it,” Jens said.

But the couple, who moved to the Island from Montreal 10 years ago, said they will take the rain over the cold and snow any day.

“For a long time, I kept saying we’ve got to go back to Quebec and get the sunshine, [and] I’ll deal with the cold, but not anymore:I’m over it.” Francesca said.

“You don’t have to shovel rain,” Jens laughed. “You don’t need to scrape rain off the windshield.”

Mike Cook, who works downtown, said he was tired of the constant rain.

“Its depressing, and makes your muscles sore, especially this time of year when you want to hibernate,” he said, “But I love the sound of it at night.”

However, Cook said he moved here for the mild weather, preferable to cold, Toronto winters.

“We actually live in paradise,” he said.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society
Next story
Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Just Posted

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

Victoria breaks rainfall record for November

Residents say mild weather makes toughing out the rain worthwhile

Scare tactics aren’t the answer for overdose crisis, B.C.’s chief coroner says

Lisa Lapointe urges caution in response to B.C. funeral chain’s ‘visual’ fentanyl prevention campaign

‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society

UBC law professor talks about positives of parole and common misunderstandings

Feds to spend millions to reverse low take up rates for low-income benefits

Liberals plan to spend $7 million over three years on a way to spend untapped cash

New trial ordered for Prince George man convicted of sex charge

Appeal ruling says Paul Veeken’s conviction to be set aside after trial judge failed to instruct jury

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

B.C. animators out of work due to Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct admissions

Vancouver’s Bardel Entertainment was in charge of animation for ‘The Cops,’ set to star Louis C.K.

Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read