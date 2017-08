Major north-south artery re-routed in both directions while crews fight blaze

A home on Alder St. and Marina Blvd. in Campbell River went up in flames this morning. Photo by Dustin Abernethy

Campbell River Fire responded to a housefire early this morning on Alder Street across from Marina Blvd.

Traffic was being re-routed by RCMP at Nilhut heading north and Frances heading south.

More information will be posted when it becomes available, but for now, alternate routes are recommended for your morning commute.