VIDEO: Sointula Salmon Days

Highlight’s from Sointula Salmon Days 2017! The Saturday portion of the festival featured a parade of many colourful and creative floats and people marching through downtown Sointula.

Festival activities followed at the Arnold Grosnik Memorial Park (Sointula Ball Field) which included art, apparel, and food vendors, a beverage garden, dunk tank, and kids games. A Salmon days dance featuring Crash Palace Cowboys took place in the evening and the festival concluded with a pancake breakfast on Sunday at the Upper Crust Bakery. Events took place between Friday, August 11 and Sunday, August 13.

Check out the photo gallery below!