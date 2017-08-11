Wildfire 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove still at 80 hectares

The wildfire is burning in a logging cut block in the Kaikash Creek area.

The wildfire 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove has stayed at 80 hectares since being discovered last Tuesday.

“Not too much has changed,” said Coastal Fire Information Officer Nicole Gagnon. “The wildfire hasn’t grown any and is still at 80 hectares.”

She said BC Wildfire Service “started burn off operations yesterday and are still doing it today,” which means they are using controlled burning to bring the fire to a controlled perimeter.

They have 22 personnel on scene, four pieces of heavy equipment, four helicopters assigned, and the logging industry “is still on site assisting us.”

Gagnon said the cause of the wildfire is still unknown and under investigation.