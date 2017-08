SUBMITTED PHOTO The wildfire 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove has grown to roughly 25 hectares since being discovered on Tuesday.

The wildfire is burning in a logging cut block.

A wildfire 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove has grown to roughly 25 hectares in size since being discovered on Tuesday.

The fire, which is burning in a logging cut block, is, as of Wednesday, being investigated and has been classified as “not under control.”

Keep following the Gazette for more information on this story as it breaks.