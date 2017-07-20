Wildfire north of Marble River listed as ‘held’

“We had a helicopter and an initial attack crew on it quickly.”

A wildfire .3 hectares in size was spotted Wednesday, July 19, about 21 km south of Port Hardy, slightly north of the Marble River Provincial Park.

“We had a helicopter and an initial attack crew on it quickly,” said Coastal Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale. “They worked on it until dusk last night (July 19), and were back on the site this morning.”

Drysdale confirmed the wildfire is listed as being ‘held’, and they will continue to monitor it until they officially declare the wildfire out.