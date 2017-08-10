Wildfire southeast of Telegraph Cove grows to 80 hectares in size

The wildfire has been classified as a rank three, which means “not under control”

The wildfire 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove has grown from 25 hectares in size to 80 since being discovered on Tuesday.

The fire, which is burning in a logging cut block at the Kaikash Creek area, is being investigated and has been classified as a rank three, which means “not under control,” said Coastal Fire Information Officer Nicole Gagnon.

Gagnon said there are 24 BC Wildfire Service personnel on scene fighting the fire, and the logging industry is assisting them. There are also four helicopters assigned and two pieces of heavy equipment.

While it is supposed to rain this weekend, “it’s anticipated to not be a lot,” said Gagnon. “We’re expecting light showers that won’t do too much to help put out the wildfire.”

Gagnon noted the terrain at the scene of the wildfire is rugged and steep, making it difficult for BC Wildfire Service to access the area.

