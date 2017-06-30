Kathleen (Kay) Agnes Brown

May 26, 1929 – May 30, 2017



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kay Brown, a long time resident of the North Island Born Kathleen Agnes Kendrick in Hardisty, Alberta. Mom was raised in the Lougheed area of Alberta on a farm during the depression era. Her parents and brothers later moved to Edmonton where she met and married Glen Brown in 1951. Her sons and only daughter were all born in Alberta. Glen and Kay decided to move the entire family to Port McNeill in June 1963 as Glen accepted the offer to supervise the iron and copper ore haul on Mine Road from Benson Lake to Beach Camp. Also for a period from 1966 to 1972 they lived in the Port Hardy area. The North Island’s remote and wild natural beauty became the place to raise their family. Kay worked many different jobs through her life including the family furrier business and for the Alberta Government Telephones. Her jobs in Port McNeill included working as a doctors’ receptionist which operated from a former residence on Beach Drive in the early 1960’s to selling Avon products door to door. She also worked as the dispatcher, from home for Port Hardy Taxi which she and Glen started in 1969. Many will remember her as a sales associate for Goodalls Jewelers in Port Hardy and in the Port McNeill Plaza, and also her many years at “The Gallery” in Port McNeill. Kay loved being outside gardening and spending time with family. Another passion she had was her artistic talents of painting and sewing. She was a regular seller at the Farmers’ Markets. She is survived by her, sons Doug Fulton (Betty) Victoria, Kelly (Betty) Port McNeill, Doug (Laverne,) Port McNeill, Gordon (Eleonora) Port McNeill, her grandchildren, Sam, Stacey, Terry, Dianne (Dennis), Sarah (Clayton), Michael, Laura (Jake), Carson (Amber), Morgan (Stevie), Oliver, Kate (Sean), Rusten and Lennox. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Dillon, Darwin, Danica, Isaac and Ada and many other relatives and friends in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Scotland. She is predeceased by her parents, husband Glen E. Brown 1998, daughter Peggy L. Brown 1981 and grandson Jonathan A. Brown 1999, and is also predeceased by her brothers Roy, Jim and Doug Kendrick of Alberta. The Brown family would like to thank the doctors and staff of the Port McNeill Medical Clinic and Port McNeill Hospital for the wonderful care that was given to our mom. A celebration of life will be held at The A Frame Church in Port McNeill on June 17, 2017 at 1:00 pm., with reception to follow. You are also invited to share your memories of Kathleen and leave a condolence at www.Boydsfuneral.ca In lieu of flowers a donation in Kay’s memory can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation.