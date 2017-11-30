TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Alumni defeated the North Island Midget Eagles 15-7 at this year’s Hamper Game in Port McNeill.

Alumni avenge 2016 hamper game loss

The Alumni defeated the North Island Midget Eagles 15-7 at this year’s Hamper Game in Port McNeill.

The Alumni weren’t playing around this year when they squared off against the North Island Midget Eagles in the 7th annual Hamper Game, which was held once again in front of a packed crowd at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

The Alumni were on the receiving end of a shocking 7-3 loss last year, and they looked downright determined from the drop of the puck to not have it happen again this year.

Entrance to the game was by donation of a food item, with the proceeds going to the Gazette’s Christmas Hamper Fund, and the game turned out to be a wild one, filled with exciting plays and some good natured hijinks between players and teammates from different generations.

The Eagles got out to an early lead thanks to goals from captain Tanner Roberts, Clayton Bono, and Jesse Lloyd.

The Alumni responded back with two goals from John Murgatroyd, who would prove to be a force to be reckoned with throughout the rest of the game.

Andrew Laming added another goal for the Alumni with 1:38 left in the first period to make it 3-3.

The second period was filled with more great goals and exciting plays. Murgatroyd scored at 15:25, and then again at 14:43.

Roberts responded with a beautiful penalty shot goal to cut the lead to 5-4 for the Alumni, but Dave Stewart scored at 10:47 to give the Alumni a two-goal lead again.

Murgatroyd found the back of the net once more at 10:12, and then Lloyd scored for the Eagles to make it 7-5 going into the third and final period.

The Alumni took over from there, scoring seven huge goals to blow the game wide open.

The Eagles fought back, with Roberts scoring at 2:07 to complete the hat-trick, and Josh Borg knocking the puck in with 45.9 seconds left, but that was all she wrote, as the Alumni conquered the Eagles with a thunderous 15-7 victory.

In a game that featured fathers and sons playing against each other, old teammates skating side-by-side once again, and a rugged group of Alumni who put on an exciting show for everyone that came out to watch and cheer them on, it was another fun-filled night of fast-paced hockey for a great cause.

The Hamper Game raised $353 and two tables full of donations for the Gazette’s Christmas Hamper Fund.

 

Previous story
Canucks forward ends NHL career due to spinal issues
Next story
Hunko Rink takes down Baker Rink at FRCC Mixed Bonspiel

Just Posted

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

Port McNeill Guiding donates to the Hamper Fund

They collected the donations at their Halloween party

Port Alice to have byelection

A voting day will take place on Feb. 24

ATV riders want to promote North Island tourism

Campbell River club presents its North Island inter-community tourism concept

Helicopter parts stolen out of a vehicle were returned

RCMP report theft from vehicles continues to be a problem in Port Hardy

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

Puppy abandoned in a cardboard box outside Nanaimo mall

Nanaimo B.C. SPCA is investigating after a puppy was found outside Woodgrove Centre on Wednesday

Letter to the Editor: Kervin’s Corner misses the real issue

“This struggle is not just about First Nations, although their heritage is central.”

Alumni avenge 2016 hamper game loss

The Alumni defeated the North Island Midget Eagles 15-7 at this year’s Hamper Game in Port McNeill.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP’s abandoned vessels legislation quashed by secret ballot

MP Sheila Malcolmson has lost her appeal to unblock proposed legislation on abandoned vessels.

B.C. seniors to get new driving assessment

Road test replacing DriveABLE computer starting in March

Police uniforms, vehicles no longer allowed in Vancouver Pride parade

The Vancouver Pride Society has decided not to allow uniformed officers, police vehicles or weapons at the annual parade

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read