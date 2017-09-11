Battle at KSM Skatepark 2017

There was an all day “battle” at the Kyle Scow Memorial (KSM) Skatepark this summer, and it was James Fisher who emerged victorious after four hard-fought “games of skate”.

The battle involved six local skaters competing in a bracket-style tournament against each other in games of skate, which is a skateboarding contest using rules based upon the H.O.R.S.E. game played by basketball players.

The rules are basic. One player sets a trick by doing a particular skateboarding trick of their choice. If the trick is not landed, another player attempts to set a trick. Once a trick has been landed, the other player must respond by doing the same trick in their first try. If they make it the game continues; if they miss it, they get a letter, starting with S, and so on, until they have missed five tricks, spelling SKATE, and then they are out, thus ending the game.

Fisher ended up dominating the contest by winning four straight games back-to-back with a repertoire of technical flip tricks and tough spin variations, while also avenging his only loss this year to Andrew Adams.

Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney organized and sponsored the tournament, and the trophy was purchased locally at the Hobby Nook.

“Thanks to the Hobby Nook for making a great trophy,” said Whitney, who added he put the tournament together “as a way of giving back to my hometown, and also to show there is some great local athletes who are actively using the skatepark here every day.”

With the future of the KSM Skatepark still hanging in the air due to the District of Port Hardy’s plans to use the land as part of its new multiplex project, Whitney is currently unsure if there will be another tournament held next year.

“Never say never, we will just have to wait and see what happens with the District’s grant proposals,” he said with a shrug.

The KSM Skatepark was originally built in 2003 thanks to over three years of fundraising from the Port Hardy Skateboard Club, $20,000 dollars from the Rotary Club, and donations from local business owners to help cover the shortfalls.

– Gazette staff article