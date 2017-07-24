Cops for Cancer tee’d up at Seven Hills

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club hosted the annual Cops for Cancer golf tournament on Saturday, July 23. The event had 42 participants, including five junior players, all playing in groups of four or five.

The winning team was Craig Marzoff, Scott Mitchell, Bill Geisler, and Mike Gossen, who shot a 5 under par over 18 holes and were awarded Tour de Rock t-shirts and hats as prizes.

The event also included a silent auction, a dinner, and your local Tour de Rock media rider Sandra Boyd held a 50/50 draw.

Boyd posted on her official Tour de Rock facebook page thanking everyone who attended the golf tournament. She said the event helped raise $2,980.50 for Cops for Cancer.