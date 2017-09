TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Blue Sox had a close match against the Canadian Eh’s on Sunday afternoon.

The Crush battled through some blistering hot weather and even tougher competition to win the ninth annual Fred Donaldson slo-pitch tournament in Port Alice.

In the semi-final of the A division, the Crush defeated the Blue Sox in extra innings, and then went on to beat the very tough Load Em Up by a narrow score of 15-14.

– Gazette staff