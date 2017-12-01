BC boys AAA volleyball quarter-final championships, Langley Events Centre Earl Marriott’s Nicholas Prokopic and his Mariners’ teammates are onto the semifinal round. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

All that stands in the way of an all-Fraser Valley championship final is Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild.

The Wild — the top seed heading into the BC boys AAA provincial volleyball championships — will take on the Seaquam Seahawks in one semifinal while the Earl Marriott Mariners battle the Semiahmoo Totems in the other.

The championships are being hosted by the Langley Events Centre.

The Seahawks were not in the final top-10 rankings ahead of the championships while Earl Marriott was ranked second and Semiahmoo ninth.

Both semifinals go tonight (Friday, Dec. 1) at the LEC at 8 p.m. on courts 4 and 5.

All four teams played their quarter-final matches earlier that day.

The Wild won 3-0 (25-18,25-15,25-17) over Elgin Park, while Seaquam was a 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-16) straight-sets winner over Dover Bay.

And on the bottom half of the draw, the Mariners won 3-0 (25-23,5-19,26-24) to beat the Argyle Pipers while Semiahmoo needed four sets to beat Penticton 3-1 (25-19,20-25,25-18,25-20).

The semifinal winners will play for gold on Saturday at 5 p.m.

sports@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Win a lottery, get an autograph at Blue Jays’ Winter Tour fan fest in Vancouver
Next story
Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Just Posted

Neucel recalls 25 workers for Dec. 10 start date for maintenance work

“Neucel is actively engaged in discussions with potential investors…”

Volunteers offer support for those needing end-of-life care

NICCCS graduates provide palliative care and bereavement services

Brent Borg Officially Appointed Fire Chief by Mayor and Council

“We have a young fella here that’s got a brand new job, and it’s a big one.”

Convicted killer Kelly Ellard gets conditional day parole

The B.C. woman killed 14-year-old Reena Virk near Victoria

Editorial: A sad day for journalism

You don’t know what you got till it’s gone

One-in-five 911 calls are ‘non-emergencies’: E-Comm

New campaign urges callers to keep 911 clear for those with real emergencies

Cancer patient donates $2-million for new technology to battle cancer

A huge donation from a Nanaimo businessman helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

Charges stayed against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six massacre

Court grants application to have first-degree murder and conspiracy charges essentially dropped

B.C. launches emergency response centre to curb overdose deaths

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy says centre to connect provincial, local teams

Down to final four at volleyball AAA championships

Trio of Surrey teams and Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Wild in final four at BC AAA senior boys volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Eight remain in hunt for provincial title

Quarter-finals are set at Langley Events Centre for BC high school AAAA girls volleyball championships

Funeral chain creates visual campaign to show dangers of fentanyl

Metro Vancouver funeral chain serves up to five families monthly who’s loved one died from overdose

Drugs, cash, gun seized in Cowichan Bay bust

Two suspects arrested

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read