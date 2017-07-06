Local youth compete in triathlon

SANDY GRENIER PHOTO Our four local triathletes from Port Hardy with their placement ribbons! From left to right, Tianna Freund, Mackenzie Moore, Madison Grenier and Jaylon Grenier.

On Sunday, June 1, four youth from Port Hardy competed in the 2017 Victoria Youth Triathlon put on by Human Powered Racing.

Jaylon Grenier, 17, who has competed in this Victoria triathlon for many years, competed for the last time in the 14-17 youth boys age group.

He swam 300m, biked 12 km and ran three km. He finished third in his age group with a time of 40min, 29 seconds.

Madison Grenier, 11, who has also competed in this triathlon before, entered in a female senior relay team in the 12-17 age group this time. The distances were the same as Jaylon’s.

Madison was the swimmer for the team, Mackenzie Moore, 11, was the biker and Tianna Freund also 11, was the runner.

This was Moore’s first time competing in a triathlon and she is excited to sign up for another.

The girls finished in first place with a total combined time of 1 hour and 58 seconds.

– Gazette staff