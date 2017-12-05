Midgets go to war at Cruickshank with short bench

The North Island Midget Eagles played their heart out with a short bench, which consisted of only 10 players and one goalie, against the Oceanside Generals on Saturday at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy.

The Eagles were missing Michael Perez, Luke Gage, Josh Borg, Devin White, Stephen Alfred and goaltender Nigel Walkus from their lineup, whereas the Generals showed up ready to go with a stacked roster of 16 players and two goalies.

The game was a fierce one, with both teams refusing to back down, but it was the Generals who got on the scoreboard first with a goal at 13:51 of the first period.

The Generals then scored again at 10:19 to make it 2-0 and then added another goal with 28 seconds left. The Eagles dug in from there, hitting hard to body in the second period and passing the puck well through the neutral zone. Cody Walkus ended up scoring off a pass from captain Tanner Roberts at 10:49 to cut the Generals lead to 3-1, but the Generals turned up the heat after that, scoring four unanswered goals to make it 7-1 going into the third period.

The Eagles got some revenge in the third, with Roberts scoring at 17:53 and Walkus picking up his second goal of the game at 14:48, but that was all she wrote for the Eagles, as they ended surrendured three more goals before the end of the game, giving a 10-3 win to a very tough Generals team who came ready to battle for possesion of the puck every single shift at all costs.

 

Previous story
Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020
Next story
Port McNeill Whalers place fifth at Midget Tournament

Just Posted

Kids in Motion requests annual contribution from the town of Port McNeill

Will the Town of Port McNeill agree to make an annual contribution… Continue reading

Bantams have tough road trip

The North Island Bantam Eagles had a tough road trip on the… Continue reading

Port McNeill Whalers place fifth at Midget Tournament

There was an all-weekend midget house league tournament held at the Chilton… Continue reading

Midgets go to war at Cruickshank with short bench

The North Island Midget Eagles played their heart out with a short… Continue reading

Northern Sea Wolf transits the Panama Canal

“We look forward to welcoming the ship into the BC Ferries fleet…”

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

5 to start your day

A bobcat says hello, Canadian veterans lose pension appeal and more

Seattle works to attract NHL team by 2020

Seattle is moving ahead with arena remodel to attract NBA, NHL

Shoppers Drug Mart secures medical marijuana supplier

Aphria to supply product for online sales

Man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP cruiser

Kamloops RCMP have charged a Barriere man after he allegedly fled from police and struck a police vehicle

Alberta man convicted in Creep Catcher incident

An Alberta man was convicted of criminal harassment for his involvement in a Creep Catchers sting

Liberal MP accuses Tory MP of ‘humiliating’ comments, sexual in nature

Sherry Romanado levelled the accusation against Manitoba MP James Bezan on Monday

Billy Bush says Trump ‘Access Hollywood’ tape is real

The recording of the lewd conversation between Bush and Trump emerged during the 2016 presidential campaign

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read