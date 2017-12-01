Ashley and Colten Teubert in 2013, prior to the birth of their son, Greyson. (File photo)

Online campaign aims to help family of former NHLer Colten Teubert

Ashley Teubert scheduled for brain surgery in January

An online fundraiser to help the family of White Rock hockey player Colten Teubert – called “Ashley’s Angels” – has been gaining support since being launched earlier this fall.

Teubert – a Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alum who was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2007 and later played for the Edmonton Oilers – and his family, including wife, Ashley, and children Greyson, 4, and Layli, 2, live in Blaine, Wash. and are currently awaiting a Jan. 6 surgery date for Ashley, who, according to the fundraising page, is to have brain surgery to remove a lesion on her right temporal lobe. In the meantime, she is at risk of an aneurysm or stroke, the page notes.

The online campaign was started by Jenna Mulock, the wife of one of Teubert’s former teammates with the Iserlohn Roosters, a professional team in the Germany-based Deutsche Eishockey Liga.

While awaiting his wife’s surgery, Teubert has put his hockey career on hold. Funds raised through the campaign will help alleviate the family’s financial burden.

“When I asked Ashley how she was feeling, she was just so happy that she won’t be bed-ridden for the kids on Christmas morning. This is the type of person she is; rock solid, with selfless love for her husband and children,” Mulock writes.

To date, the fundraiser has raised $2,898 towards the total goal of $5,000.

Four years ago, the Teuberts – who met while Colten played for the Oklahoma City Barons of the American Hockey League – were featured in the Peace Arch News when, with their first child set to arrive, they were initially denied service at Peace Arch Hospital due to insurance coverage issues.

The fundraising page can be found here.

