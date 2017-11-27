Peewees stun Powell River with comeback win at the Chilton Arena

The North Island Peewee Eagles found themselves trailing the Powell River Kings 4-1 with 16 minutes left in the third period of a league game at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles Kai Verbrugge took matters into his owns hands from that point, scoring off a great shot from the side of the net at 13:49. Verbrugge scored again on a beautiful breakaway deek just minutes later.

Kale Hunt then got in on the scoreboard action, firing the puck in at 8:24 off a rebound to tie the game up 4-4. With time winding down, Verbrugge again found the back of the net, banging in a rebound off of a point shot, completing the hat-trick, and giving his team a huge 5-4 comeback win.