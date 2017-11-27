Peewees stun Powell River with comeback win at the Chilton Arena

The Eagles Kai Verbrugge took matters into his owns hands.

The North Island Peewee Eagles found themselves trailing the Powell River Kings 4-1 with 16 minutes left in the third period of a league game at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles Kai Verbrugge took matters into his owns hands from that point, scoring off a great shot from the side of the net at 13:49. Verbrugge scored again on a beautiful breakaway deek just minutes later.

Kale Hunt then got in on the scoreboard action, firing the puck in at 8:24 off a rebound to tie the game up 4-4. With time winding down, Verbrugge again found the back of the net, banging in a rebound off of a point shot, completing the hat-trick, and giving his team a huge 5-4 comeback win.

 

