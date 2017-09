The first annual Port McNeill Chamber of Commerce golf tournament was held Saturday, Sept. 16.

“Overall it was a great event,” said organizer Spencer Andrews. “I was impressed by the turnout, and the feedback we received from the players was tremendous.”

Andrews added he was very happy that the weather turned out to be sunny, “and Sharon (Seven Hills manager) did an excellent job with the food.”

See next week’s Gazette for results from the best ball tournament.